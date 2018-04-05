Vince Gill Sells Part of His Massive Guitar Collection

Vince Gill has done the unthinkable — sell some of his cherished (and massive) collection of guitars.
Thirty-one of his prized instruments — including two banjos — went on sale Wednesday (April 4) at Gruhn Guitars in Nashville.
And even though the prices on the individual items ranged from $2,500 to $20,000, more than half have already been sold.
“Vince has never sold any instruments until now,” the announcement said, “but his music room is finally running out of space.”
The event has apparently been a long time in the planning since each instrument is accompanied by a signed photo of Gill holding the guitar or banjo in question, along with a certificate of authenticity.
“His emphasis has always been to purchase instruments which personally appeal to him which he can use onstage and on recordings rather than simply as display pieces,” the announcement continued.