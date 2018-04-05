Vince Gill Sells Part of His Massive Guitar Collection

Vince Gill has done the unthinkable — sell some of his cherished (and massive) collection of guitars.

Thirty-one of his prized instruments — including two banjos — went on sale Wednesday (April 4) at Gruhn Guitars in Nashville.

And even though the prices on the individual items ranged from $2,500 to $20,000, more than half have already been sold.

“Vince has never sold any instruments until now,” the announcement said, “but his music room is finally running out of space.”

The event has apparently been a long time in the planning since each instrument is accompanied by a signed photo of Gill holding the guitar or banjo in question, along with a certificate of authenticity.

“His emphasis has always been to purchase instruments which personally appeal to him which he can use onstage and on recordings rather than simply as display pieces,” the announcement continued.



Two among the many treasures in the collection are a 1957 Gibson ES-175D ($15,000) and a 1957 Gibson Byrdland ($20,000), both of which Gill has used in his performances with the popular band, The Time Jumpers. The collection — including the pieces already sold — can be seen at online through Gruhn Guitars's website. Gill, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will continue to perform with the Eagles on the band's 2018 North American tour through July.




