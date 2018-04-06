Music

How Kenny Chesney Coaxed Music out of David Lee Murphy

David Lee Murphy had gotten comfortable. But not too comfortable. So when Kenny Chesney suggested that Murphy move from songwriter to singer, again, it was easy to say yes; mostly because Chesney was doing the asking.

“We actually talked about it one night. I’d just sent Kenny some songs for his album,” Murphy told me. “And I was sitting out on my back porch, and he was like, ‘I like these, but man, it’s been a few years. You oughta make a record. Why don’t you make another album?’”

