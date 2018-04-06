How Kenny Chesney Coaxed Music out of David Lee Murphy

</noscript> </div>

The last studio album Murphy made as a country singer was Tryin’ to Get There in 2004. But in the years since, he’s stayed busy and made a very decent living writing songs for other artists, like Blake Shelton (“The More I Drink”), Jason Aldean (“Big Green Tractor,” “I Break Everything I Touch,” “Lonesome USA”), Jake Owen (“Anywhere With You”), and Chesney (“Live a Little,” “Living in Fast Forward,” “Bar at the End of the World,” “Til It’s Gone,” “Just Not Today,” “Pirate Flag,” “Winnebago”). And many more.

“Down deep, I probably did want to make another record, but I’d just gotten so comfortable writing songs for other people. So when Kenny suggested it, it didn’t take me long to say yes,” he said.

Murphy had been approached before to record more of his own music, he said, but this time was different. “I just always thought I wouldn’t do it again unless everything was just right. The fact that it was Kenny and Buddy Cannon made it just right. From start to finish. Kenny said, ‘We should make this record,’ and that was it,” he said.

Part of Chesney’s appeal for Murphy, beyond a friendship that dates back to the mid-90s when they both released their debut albums, is that he has the best ear for country songs. “I write songs five days a week, but when it comes to getting the right song that everybody will connect with, and finding the right song for me, that’s what Kenny is so good at. Obviously.”

One of those songs, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” is the lead single from Murphy’s brand new album No Zip Code. Murphy wrote it with Jimmy Yeary and Chris Stevens, and he sings it with Chesney.

Chesney is no stranger to a solid country duet. Even very early in his career, he recorded “From Hillbilly Heaven to Honky Tonk Hell” with George Jones and Tracy Lawrence in 1997, and “Baptism” with Randy Travis in 1999. Then there was a steady supply of collaborations with artists from in and out of country: “When the Sun Goes Down” with Uncle Kracker, “Shiftwork” with George Strait, “Wild Ride” with Joe Walsh, “I’m Alive” with Dave Matthews, “That Lucky Old Sun (Just Rolls Around Heaven All Day)” with Willie Nelson, “Down the Road” with Mac McAnally, “You and Tequila” with Grace Potter, “Small Y’all” with Jones, “Feel Like a Rockstar” with Tim McGraw, “Coconut Tree” with Nelson, “Wild Child” with Potter, and “Setting the World on Fire” with Pink.

In addition to the laid-back and beachy duet with Chesney, Murphy’s album has 10 other tracks that he says he had a great time making. The process was more pleasure than business, he said, because Chesney and Cannon did all the heavy lifting.

“Being a producer is a huge job. The producers have to do everything. They get all the songs together. Then they record. Then they fine tune it all: How long is the intro? What’s the instrumentation? There are so many things that go into making music that you never even realize when you’re the listener.”

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (April 7-8) at 9 a.m. ET will have more on Murphy’s new album, No Zip Code.