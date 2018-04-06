A Look Inside Jason Aldean’s New Bar

</noscript> </div>

Aldean was discovered in the early 2000s while he was playing at the Wildhorse Saloon, just off Lower Broadway. At the time, he’d been dropped by both MCA and Capitol Records, and Broken Bow’s Benny Brown had encouraged the label’s Jon Loba to come with him to see Aldean at what was considered a tourist trap. “Benny said, ’I don’t want to go where those (music) industry [expletive] are. I want to go where the fans are,’” Loba recalled. And as the story goes, Loba decided to sign Aldean a few songs into his set.

Fast forward 20 years, and Aldean is spreading his firmly established wings and opening his own place on Lower Broadway.

“Nashville is thriving right now, and it’s just a good time to be in Nashville, a good time for businesses like that, and having a place for people to go and have fun,” he said. “If there’s one thing I like to do other than music, it is to have fun. So, if nothing else, I’ve got a cool place to go if I want to go downtown.”

Details about Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar are just starting to come in, and this is what we know so far:

— It will be in the Tequila Cowboy location, at the corner of Broadway and 3rd.

— It will have four levels of dining, drinking and entertainment.

— Coming in at 75,000 square feet, it will be the largest space in downtown Nashville.

— Stairs will lead from the street right up to the rooftop.

— There will be a mechanical bull, according to the Tennessean.

Aldean will join fellow country stars John Rich, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton who have all put their names on entertainment spaces up and down Broadway.

Aldean’s eighth studio album, Rearview Town, arrives on April 13. His High Noon Neon Tour launches May 10, and he heads to the 53rd annual ACM Awards with two nominations including entertainer and male vocalist of the year.