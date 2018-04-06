A Look Inside Jason Aldean’s New Bar

Jason Aldean didn’t have to play the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway. He wanted to.
“I had already done the club scene in Georgia and Florida, and by the time I moved to Nashville I had a publishing deal. So I didn’t really have to do a lot of that stuff down there. I did it because I wanted to,” Aldean told CMT.com.
The street — famous for block after block of bars that have live music virtually all day and all night — is where so many country stars get their start. But when Aldean moved to town 20 years ago, he remembers Lower Broadway being a different animal.
“Back then, it was cheap little souvenir shops and cowboy hats and shot glasses, and now you go down there, and it’s legit. Everything down there is cool, and there’s more stuff going in every day,” he said.