Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

I’m sure that some country stars somewhere were busy prepping for the ACM Awards over the weekend. But not all the artists were all work and no play.

Carrie Underwood, for example, was busy capturing video of her husband’s turkey calls. And Miranda Lambert got all dolled up for junking. Brad Paisley did a little bit of everything: rehearsed for college kids, played dodgeball and was wowed by a teenager’s resilience. Also, Blake Shelton made Gwen Stefani an adopted Okie, Kacey Musgraves doled out some advice for a Nashville tourist and Kelsea Ballerini was stoked about a phone call.

Maren Morris reminisced about her entry-level anthem gigs, Thomas Rhett brought his daughter Willa Gray out at his Lubbock, Texas, show, and Jon Pardi snuggled with his dog named Bocephus (no relation to the dog of the same name in Kenny Chesney’s “Keg in the Closet”).

Thank you all for coming tonight, especially to this brave 13 year old. #TrueLove #WeekendWarriorTour pic.twitter.com/j154VhkHtE — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 8, 2018

Hey @gwenstefani it's official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

Go to @countrymusichof – eat hot chicken at Bolton’s – buy some cowboy boots – or vinyl at @Grimeys have a beer at @santaspub or @RobertsWWorld https://t.co/DmP4RKl8Xu — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 9, 2018

Was stoked you called and was stoked to talk to our new friend…tuning in now!! Also…you’re on American idol. And I know you. #cool https://t.co/pdWfkwAIlr — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 9, 2018

FUN FACT: I used to sing the national anthem every Saturday night at the local amateur wrestling ring in Arlington, Texas for $100 a pop. #AmericanIdolReject — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 9, 2018