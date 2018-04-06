Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

I’m sure that some country stars somewhere were busy prepping for the ACM Awards over the weekend. But not all the artists were all work and no play.

Carrie Underwood, for example, was busy capturing video of her husband’s turkey calls. And Miranda Lambert got all dolled up for junking. Brad Paisley did a little bit of everything: rehearsed for college kids, played dodgeball and was wowed by a teenager’s resilience. Also, Blake Shelton made Gwen Stefani an adopted Okie, Kacey Musgraves doled out some advice for a Nashville tourist and Kelsea Ballerini was stoked about a phone call.

Maren Morris reminisced about her entry-level anthem gigs, Thomas Rhett brought his daughter Willa Gray out at his Lubbock, Texas, show, and Jon Pardi snuggled with his dog named Bocephus (no relation to the dog of the same name in Kenny Chesney’s “Keg in the Closet”).

