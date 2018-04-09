Maren Morris on Her Crazy, Badass Video

Before I even saw Maren Morris’ “Rich” video, I saw her new husband Ryan Hurd’s tweet about it. Specifically, his role in the Wild West mini-adventure flick.
“I do my own stunts. Check out my cowboy cameo,” Hurd wrote.
At Morris’ Nashville No. 1 party for “I Could Use a Love Song,” she talked about some of the reasons why she cast him in her music video.
“Ryan looks better than I do in it,” Morris said. “It’s a western. I think a lot of people were thinking we would go super Vegas-y with it. But I think we wanted to do something expected. [Ryan] is the cowboy in it. It was the most fun, easy shoot I’ve ever done. I kind of conquered my fear of horses.”