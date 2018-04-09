PHOTOS: All the Fun We Missed at Tortuga Music Festival

On Monday (April 9), we learned that “fomo” is a real thing, friends, as we scrolled through photos from the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Florida was the place to be for music fans across many genres, from country to rock to hip-hop, and this year’s turnout may have been one of the festival’s biggest yet.

The eclectic lineup of musical superstars offered up a little something for everyone with performances by Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, LANCO, Cheap Trick, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Eric Church, The Cadillac Three and many more.

Fans were truly living their best lives, sipping on beverages and dancing in the sand to their favorites — like we said, major “fomo” over here during what the rest of the world will remember as yet another Spring freeze.

The brilliant and beautiful thing about this reigning “ACM Festival of the Year” event — besides the picturesque ocean backdrop — is its mission to raise money and awareness for the crises facing the world’s oceans, in addition to supporting marine conservation and research. This year’s festival theme, “Change The Tide,” supported that mission in a big way.

It makes you love this entire weekend that much more, doesn’t it? Saving the oceans, one hit song at a time.

Enjoy scenes from the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival:

Florida Georgia Line



Snoop Dogg



Joanna Cotten and Eric Church



Eric Church



Keith Urban



Keith Urban



Tyminski



The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston



Jordan Davis



Brothers Osborne



Lucie Silvas



William Michael Morgan



Dan + Shay



Sister Hazel



Shaggy



Kip Moore and Manny Medina



Adam Craig



Michael Franti



LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster



Lee Brice



Russell Dickerson



Chase Rice



