PHOTOS: All the Fun We Missed at Tortuga Music Festival

Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, Keith Urban and Dwight Yoakam Close 2018 Event
On Monday (April 9), we learned that “fomo” is a real thing, friends, as we scrolled through photos from the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Florida was the place to be for music fans across many genres, from country to rock to hip-hop, and this year’s turnout may have been one of the festival’s biggest yet.

The eclectic lineup of musical superstars offered up a little something for everyone with performances by Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, LANCO, Cheap Trick, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Eric Church, The Cadillac Three and many more.

Fans were truly living their best lives, sipping on beverages and dancing in the sand to their favorites — like we said, major “fomo” over here during what the rest of the world will remember as yet another Spring freeze.

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The brilliant and beautiful thing about this reigning “ACM Festival of the Year” event — besides the picturesque ocean backdrop — is its mission to raise money and awareness for the crises facing the world’s oceans, in addition to supporting marine conservation and research. This year’s festival theme, “Change The Tide,” supported that mission in a big way.

It makes you love this entire weekend that much more, doesn’t it? Saving the oceans, one hit song at a time.

Enjoy scenes from the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival:

Florida Georgia Line

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Snoop Dogg

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Joanna Cotten and Eric Church

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Eric Church

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Keith Urban

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Keith Urban

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Tyminski

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jordan Davis

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Brothers Osborne

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Lucie Silvas

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

William Michael Morgan

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Dan + Shay

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Sister Hazel

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shaggy

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Kip Moore and Manny Medina

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Adam Craig

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Michael Franti

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Lee Brice

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Russell Dickerson

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Chase Rice

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

