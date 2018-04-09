Cassadee Pope’s Bold New Music Reflects Personal Evolution

Whenever artists aren’t creating, whatever life hands them and whatever they’re going through feeds a well of inspiration for new music.
When Cassadee Pope fans hear her empowering new music, they’re listening to a self-realized woman redefining her future through song.
“I feel like I’m in this place in my life where I care less about what people think, and I know who I am more than ever,” she tells CMT.com. “And so this was a great re-introduction because it’s just very me.”
After a successful 2016 that saw her first Grammy nomination for the Chris Young collaboration, “Think of You,” the 2012 Voice champion went through an emotional 2017. Her eight-year relationship with Rian Dawson ended, and she launched the next chapter of her career as an independent artist. The raw feelings she felt during these changes serve as inspiration for the new music she has in the works. Among the material she’s writing are her first originals she’s written as a solo artist in a decade.
“All my songwriter friends told me to write through it because you will never feel that way again; that very specific feeling you had, you won’t be able to go back to that,” Pope tells CMT.com. “They told me that for a reason, and I’m really glad I did because I wrote a song a day by myself, and they are some of the most amazing songs I feel I’ve ever written.”