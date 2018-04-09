Music City: Throwback High School Dance Photos

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when everyone’s social media feeds are blowing up with some of their favorite memories from the prom and other spring formals.

The cast of CMT’s Music City had a goldmine of epic throwback pictures and memories from their high school dances.

Just about everyone on the series got down to Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em’s breakout hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” And who knew Kerry Degman was a dancing machine? And how in the world is it possible that Alisa Fuller didn’t get asked to prom?

Below the cast members share their top advice for asking (and avoiding) someone to dance, favorite dance crazes and more with some of their best throwback high school dance pictures.

The series finale premieres Thursday (April 12) at 10 p.m. ET. Additional videos and full episodes are available at the Music City show page on CMT.com and the CMT app.

My best advice for asking someone to a dance is, “He who hesitates, goes home alone.” I do regret shaving my head with shaving cream and a razor the hour before I picked up my date. It did not go over well with her.

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” was replayed at least six times at my prom. The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” was also big.

Asking anyone to dance is one of the most vulnerable things anyone could ever do. My advice is to make sure you’re comfortable with the situation (Are they single? Are you single?) and go from there. And look, if you’re not interested, you’re just not interested. No harm in that.

Saying “OMG! I love this song!” and then grabbing someone’s hand and running to the dance floor always seemed to work for me. It didn’t give the person the chance to turn me down. As for saying, “No thanks,” say you have to pee and run away; should work like a charm.

My dream country star prom date would be my husband, Kerry Degman. He is a really good dancer believe it or not.

We were really into the lawn mower, the shopping cart, the bartender, all of the moves that most likely nobody else has any idea what I’m talking about. But we sure had fun with it!

I was never asked to any dances. I always ended up going with friends, and I was too shy to ask anyone to the Sadie Hawkins-type dances.

“Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz was a big song that we would all go crazy for in high school. We’d shout “TO THE WINDOW, TO THE WALL!” while, of course, pointing to the window and then the wall. We got real creative with our dance moves.