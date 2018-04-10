Maren Morris: 10 Prime Hits

It’s hard to believe that it was only five years ago when Grammy winner Maren Morris signed the Nashville publishing deal that set the foundation for her remarkable career.

Since then, her music has become a new standard of excellence for its expression of raw emotion that’s delivered in a way that is both confessional and conversational. And like Linda Rondstadt in her rise to prominence, nearly everyone on Music Row and beyond wants to work with Morris.

Her all-star duets include Dierks Bentley’s “I’ll Be the Moon” (a song her husband Ryan Hurd co-wrote), Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” the No. 1 pop collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey and her wildly popular CMT Crossroads with Alicia Keys. Nashville songstresses Kree Harrison and Lucie Silvas have also recorded songs penned by Morris.

And then there are all the award nominations and wins she’s accumulated since the 2016 arrival of her breakout album, Hero. She heads to the 53rd annual ACM Awards with four nominations including female vocalist of the year.

In honor of the Texas native’s 28th birthday today (April 10), CMT.com has compiled a list of 10 essential Morris originals recorded by her and others.

