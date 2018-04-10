Maren Morris: 10 Prime Hits

by
Lauren Tingle
1h ago
It’s hard to believe that it was only five years ago when Grammy winner
Maren Morris signed the Nashville publishing deal that set the foundation for her remarkable career.
Since then, her music has become a new standard of excellence for its expression of raw emotion that’s delivered in a way that is both confessional and conversational. And like Linda Rondstadt in her rise to prominence, nearly everyone on Music Row and beyond wants to work with Morris.
Her all-star duets include Dierks Bentley’s “I’ll Be the Moon” (a song her husband Ryan Hurd co-wrote), Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” the No. 1 pop collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey and her wildly popular
with Alicia Keys. Nashville songstresses Kree Harrison and Lucie Silvas have also recorded songs penned by Morris. CMT Crossroads
And then there are all the award nominations and wins she’s accumulated since the 2016 arrival of her breakout album,
Hero. She heads to the 53rd annual ACM Awards with four nominations including female vocalist of the year.
In honor of the Texas native’s 28th birthday today (April 10), CMT.com has compiled a list of 10 essential Morris originals recorded by her and others.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Second Wind”
Albums: Kelly Clarkson’s Piece by Piece and Morris’ Hero
Songwriters: Morris, Shane McAnally
Morris has proven she’s a master at crafting massive anthems for powerhouse vocalists like herself and Clarkson. The American Idol champion initially recorded “Second Wind” for her deluxe version of the 2015 album, Piece by Piece, before Morris’ version arrived on 2016’s Hero.
Embedded from
open.spotify.com
.
“Last Turn Home”
Album: Tim McGraw’s Sundown Heaven Town
Songwriters: Morris, Hurd, Eric Arjes
This song is essentially her big break as the first Morris original recorded and released by a major artist.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“I Wish I Was”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, Hurd, Natalie Hemby
In a 2016 interview with CMT.com, Morris revealed that this song’s line, “I’m not the hero in this story,” served as the inspiration behind the title of her debut album. “The day we wrote that song,” she recalled, “I just had this line, ‘I’m not in love, but I wish I was.’ I didn’t know if it was going to be a title or what. It was a really emotional experience because I was going through this breakup at the time and I was the bad guy in it. To write a song from such an honest, self-aware position, I don’t know, that’s the first day I realized this music is 100 percent me. That’s what started to change my perspective from being a team player songwriter to becoming an artist.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Greener Pastures”
Album: Brothers Osborne’s Pawn Shop
Songwriters: Morris, Hurd, John Osborne and TJ Osborne
Brothers Osborne’s John and JT Osborne aren’t shy about their affinity for stoner anthems (They have a new one on Port Saint Joe out April 20 called “Weed, Whiskey and Willie”). But apparently, Morris was the one who came up with the initial idea for this particular song about marijuana.
Embedded from
cache.vevo.com
.
“I Could Use a Love Song”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, Jimmy Robbins Laura Veltz
Morris won a Grammy, a CMA and an ACM Award all before “I Could Use a Love Song” became her first official Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 on Jan. 20, 2018. Morris describes that day writing the song with her friends as “the songwriter version of crack.”
Embedded from
cache.vevo.com
.
“My Church”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, busbee
Offering a soulful blend of escapism and confession, Morris’ runaway hit has her finding spiritual renewal while on a long drive to the sounds of the car radio playing.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Once”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, busbee
The raw power in Morris’ “Once” would make any artist jealous, but few could do it justice. She and Alicia Keys reprised their performance of the song on the 59th annual Grammy Awards, and it easily stole the show. CMT Crossroads
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Dear Hate” featuring Vince Gill
Songwriters: Morris, Tom Douglas and David Hodges
Morris released this original in October 2017 as a benefit song to support victims of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival. “In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music,” she said online after the song’s release. “That’s what it’s here for.”
Embedded from
cache.vevo.com
.
“80s Mercedes”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, busbee
Who doesn’t feel like a hard to get starlet whenever this song comes on? Not only is this song perfect for getting ready for a big night out, it’s also an ultimate driving jam. Good luck avoiding a speeding ticket with this blasting through your car speakers.
Embedded from
cache.vevo.com
.
“Rich”
Album: Hero
Songwriters: Morris, Jessie Jo Dillion and Laura Veltz
In her own words, Morris describes her bouncy new single as “the perfect, confident, laugh-the-B.S.-off-with-your-friends kind of song to go into spring with. More importantly, ’Rich’ is the first time we’ve really let fans pick the single, so it was a no-brainer to make it my final single from Hero.”
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.