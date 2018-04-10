Kelsea Ballerini: “This Isn’t ‘Mean Girls,’ This is Country Music”

It was a tweet not intended to break the hearts of country fans and star Kelsea Ballerini, but strike a nerve it did.
On Monday (April 8), a Twitter account that supports and aims to spotlight women in country music posted a seemingly harmless online poll asking followers which five female artists they were most looking forward to seeing perform on Sunday’s (April 15) ACM Awards.
Among the names on the ballot were Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, ACM “New Female Vocalist of the Year” Lauren Alaina and Ballerini.
Seems fine, right? But in the context of changing the conversation regarding women in country music, a post like this can take on a problematic implication: that there really isn’t room for everyone at the proverbial Nashville table. And Ballerini was “really bummed” to see her friends and herself all stacked against one another in this way. She took to her Instagram to share her feelings on the matter and the post.
Her response is long, but among the most worthwhile and essential reads on the subject in recent memory.