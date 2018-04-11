ACM Awards: Honors Three of 1993’s Biggest Hits

The 53rd annual ACM Awards will celebrate the 25th anniversary of three of 1993’s biggest hits on Sunday’s (April 15) telecast.
The tribute is part of the organization’s inaugural “ACM Flashbacks” performance to honor classic country music hits and/or the artists whose music continues to influence musicians and fans alike.
The show’s 1993 tribute will include Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith’s breakout smash “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi singing the summer favorite “Chattahoochee” and host Reba McEntire singing her anthemic Linda Davis duet “Does He Love You” with Kelly Clarkson.