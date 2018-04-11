ACM Awards: Honors Three of 1993’s Biggest Hits

All-Star 25th Anniversary Tribute Confirmed for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Chattahoochee” and “Does He Love You”

The 53rd annual ACM Awards will celebrate the 25th anniversary of three of 1993’s biggest hits on Sunday’s (April 15) telecast.

The tribute is part of the organization’s inaugural “ACM Flashbacks” performance to honor classic country music hits and/or the artists whose music continues to influence musicians and fans alike.

The show’s 1993 tribute will include Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith’s breakout smash “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi singing the summer favorite “Chattahoochee” and host Reba McEntire singing her anthemic Linda Davis duet “Does He Love You” with Kelly Clarkson.



Additional duets confirmed for the show include Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s “What Ifs,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels’ “Coming Home,” the latter of which is the lead single from Urban’s next album, Graffiti U (out April 27). Performances by Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young have also been added to the show. They round out the night’s performance lineup that already boasts Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young. McEntire hosts the ACMs live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (April 15). CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



