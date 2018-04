Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” is Tops for Third Week

Call it the Women’s March to the Charts.

All three albums debuting on Billboard’s country chart this week are by women, led by Kacey Musgraves, whose Golden Hour, bows at a big No. 1. It’s also No. 4 on Billboard’s all-genres listing. Golden Hour is Musgraves’ third chart-topping CD. Her first was Same Trailer Different Park (2013), followed by Pageant Material (2015).



Then comes Ashley McBryde’s Girl Going Nowhere, breaking the surface at No. 7, and, finally, Mary Chapin Carpenter’s Sometimes Just the Sky, entering at No. 29.



Carpenter has a long and distinguished chart lineage. Voted the CMA’s female vocalist of the year in 1992 and 1993, she has released 15 albums since her 1987 intro, Hometown Girl. Of these, eight went Top 10 on the country charts, and her Stones in the Road (1994) made it all the way into the winner’s circle.



OK, back to now.

Songwise, Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” ranks as the most-played country song for the third straight week.

Four albums have returned to action — Kenny Chesney’s Live in No Shoes Nation (back at No. 19), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 44), Brothers Osborne’s Pawn Shop (No. 48) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (No. 49).

Chesney has the week’s highest-debuting song — “Get Along” — which rockets in at No. 19. Also new are Musgraves’ “Butterflies” (No. 56), Tyler Rich’s “The Difference” (No. 58), Rodney Atkins’ “Caught Up in the Country,” featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers (No. 59) and Stephanie Quayle’s “Selfish” (No. 60).

The James Barker Band’s “Chills” returns at No. 55 and Eric Paslay’s “Young Forever” at No. 57.

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Kane Brown’s Kane Brown (last week’s No. 1), Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” and Brown’s “Heaven.”

Kitty Wells would be smiling this week. Yeah, look her up.