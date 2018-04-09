TV

PHOTOS: Scenes from CMT’s Nashville Wrap Party

Nashville’s Midseason Premiere Set for June 7
by 40m ago

CMT’s Nashville not only changed the lives of everyone who has ever worked on the show, but it also helped change the city itself. And it will forever be part of its musical legacy.

The series continues to play a major part in why the city is the boom town it has become (The population expansion is starting to cool after 2017 Census data showed that 100 people were moving to Nashville a day.).

Embedded from www.youtube.com.