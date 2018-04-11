Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Reveals 2018 Headliners

If partying Labor Day weekend away in sunny Florida to live Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett sounds like a good time, they will headline the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach.

The three-day event kicks off Aug. 31 at Frank Brown Park and tickets go on sale on April 15. Talent additions will be announced in the time leading up to the festival.

The 2017 lineup, which included headliners Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Jason Aldean, drew the festival’s biggest audience yet with more than 64,000 folks from 50 states and 13 foreign countries attending.





