Carrie Underwood Books First Show of 2018

While Carrie Underwood fans are eagerly awaiting her performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 15), they’ll only have to wait another month to see her back up on the stage, headlining her full show at the Blue Note Napa, an intimate live music venue inside the historic Napa Valley Opera House in California.
Underwood’s performance will be the main event of the Live In The Vineyard festival on May 16. The three-day weekend (May 15-17) is going country to fill Napa Valley with the sounds of the best in country music, as fans have the chance to enjoy the best in California wines.
