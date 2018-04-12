Carrie Underwood Books First Show of 2018

Her May 16 Concert Will Be Live in the Vineyard

While Carrie Underwood fans are eagerly awaiting her performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 15), they’ll only have to wait another month to see her back up on the stage, headlining her full show at the Blue Note Napa, an intimate live music venue inside the historic Napa Valley Opera House in California.

Underwood’s performance will be the main event of the Live In The Vineyard festival on May 16. The three-day weekend (May 15-17) is going country to fill Napa Valley with the sounds of the best in country music, as fans have the chance to enjoy the best in California wines.



</noscript> </div> In addition to Underwood’s show, the weekend will be packed end to end with acoustic performances and guitar pulls from a long list of country stars, like Hunter Hayes, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Ashley McBryde, Jerrod Niemann, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Maggie Rose, Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cale Dodds and Cash Campbell. The full schedule of events and ticket information is on the LITV website. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from cache.vevo.com



