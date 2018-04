Tim McGraw and Faith Hill List Their Favorite Duets

Don’t get Tim McGraw wrong. He loves all the new duets he’s singing with Faith Hill on their 2017 album, The Rest of Our Life. But in a video for Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, McGraw and his ride-or-die talk about the songs they love to sing together and they happen to be the oldies.

So even though McGraw says, “Any artist will tell you anytime you’ve got new stuff, you always love performing that,” the couple’s favorites are from years ago. The couple’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, “Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man,” is open now through June 10. They head to Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards with their first nomination for vocal duo of the year.

Here are the songs that top the list:

“Like We Never Loved At All”



Like We Never Loved At All by Faith Hill on VEVO.

“I always love ’Like We Never Loved At All’ just because of the drama of it. For me, it’s that big drama, and how we sort of act out parts, and create a little bit of theater,” McGraw says of the 2005 release from Hill. “Like We Never Loved At All” was written by John Rich, Vicky McGehee and Scot Sax.

“It’s Your Love”



“’It’s Your Love’ is something special, because it was the first one,” he says of the oldest song on his list. “It’s Your Love” was written by Stephony Smith, and was released in May 1997. In the award-winning video for the song, Hill was pregnant with their daughter Gracie, who will turn 21 in May.

“Angry All the Time”

“I like ’Angry All the Time.’ Love that song. So good,” Hill shares, and McGraw agrees. Featuring guest vocals from Hill and written by Bruce Robison, the song was actually on McGraw’s 2001 Set This Circus Down album.