Tim McGraw and Faith Hill List Their Favorite Duets

Don’t get Tim McGraw wrong. He loves all the new duets he’s singing with Faith Hill on their 2017 album, The Rest of Our Life. But in a video for Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, McGraw and his ride-or-die talk about the songs they love to sing together and they happen to be the oldies.

So even though McGraw says, “Any artist will tell you anytime you’ve got new stuff, you always love performing that,” the couple’s favorites are from years ago. The couple’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, “Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man,” is open now through June 10. They head to Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards with their first nomination for vocal duo of the year.

Here are the songs that top the list:

“Like We Never Loved At All”

