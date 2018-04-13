Music City: The Biggest Moments From Season 1 Episode 8

A lot went down on the season finale of Music City.
Check out the big moments:
-
Love Advice
Brooke Eden tells Kerry he should support Rachyl’s dreams. She tells him he can do country music in L.A. if they move there.
-
Friendship Over
Jackson tells Jessica he can no longer be friends with her because Savana is not comfortable with them hanging out.
-
Following Dreams
Rachyl visits a law school in L.A.
-
Showing Support
Kerry shows his support to Rachyl by offering to move to L.A. so she can follow her dreams.
-
New Year’s Eve Kiss
Bryant crosses off a New Year’s resolution by kissing Alisa.