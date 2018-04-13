Music City: The Biggest Moments From Season 1 Episode 8

A lot went down on the season finale of Music City.

Check out the big moments:

Kerry shows his support to Rachyl by offering to move to L.A. so she can follow her dreams.

Jackson tells Jessica he can no longer be friends with her because Savana is not comfortable with them hanging out.

Brooke Eden tells Kerry he should support Rachyl’s dreams. She tells him he can do country music in L.A. if they move there.

