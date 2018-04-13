ACM Awards: Adds Sugarland and Chris Janson Finale

The grand finale of any award show is always a coveted performance for any musician.

Chris Janson scored that performance on Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards for the premiere of “Redneck Life” from his latest album, Everybody.



Sugarland's Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles, whose new album Bigger arrives June 8, will also present during the ceremony. They join an all-star performance lineup that already includes host Reba McEntire, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and other 2018 ACM nominees. McEntire hosts the show live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (April 15) at 8 p.m. ET.




