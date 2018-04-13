Music

ACM Awards: Adds Sugarland and Chris Janson Finale

Reba McEntire Hosts Live from Las Vegas on April 15
by

The grand finale of any award show is always a coveted performance for any musician.

Chris Janson scored that performance on Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards for the premiere of “Redneck Life” from his latest album, Everybody.

