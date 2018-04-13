Taylor Swift Lends Vocals on Sugarland’s Bigger

Sugarland’s Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles promised their return to country music would be bigger and better than ever, and boy, they weren’t kidding.

The Grammy-winning duo just released the track listing for their highly-anticipated brand new album Bigger (out June 8) which was co-produced by both Sugarland and Julian Raymond.

Among the eye-catching songs on the list was the tune “Babe,” which features Taylor Swift as a guest vocalist.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She co-wrote the tune with Pat Monahan, whom you may recognize from the hit rock/pop group, Train. Monahan is also no stranger to the country world, having collaborated with Martina McBride back in 2010 on an installment of CMT Crossroads.

As for the rest of the album, Nettles and Bush nearly exclusively wrote it all together (with the exception of the track “Love Me Like I’m Leaving,” which was written with Tim Owens).

“Our hopefulness and our sparkiness and our joy is one of the things I think we do uniquely well, especially in the country format,” Nettles says in a statement.

But don’t expect it to be exactly the Sugarland you knew and loved. They’re branching out and evolving.

“This album has a whole bunch of mystery,” Bush added. “I have entire pints of blood in that thing, but I still don’t know where it all came from, and I love that.”

The duo’s Still the Same tour launches May 4 in Durant, Okla.

