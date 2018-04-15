ACM Awards: Power Couples Light Up the Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards was one massive date night for these country music power couples. Enjoy some of our favorite looks of the night.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr
John Shearer/WireImage
Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
John Shearer/WireImage
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Marielle and TK McKamy
John Shearer/WireImage
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker
Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
Craig Campbell and Mindy Ellis
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images