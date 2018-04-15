ACM Awards: Power Couples Light Up the Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards was one massive date night for these country music power couples. Enjoy some of our favorite looks of the night.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

John Shearer/WireImage

Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

John Shearer/WireImage

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Marielle and TK McKamy

John Shearer/WireImage

Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Craig Campbell and Mindy Ellis