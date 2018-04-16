ACM Awards: The Night’s Most Empowering Moments

Host Reba McEntire promised a night of unforgettable moments leading up to Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd annual ACM Awards. And they delivered. Below are a few of our favorite unforgettable moments from the Las Vegas ceremony.

Maren Morris’ million-dollar “Rich”



Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s angelic “Meant To Be”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is a big winner … at home



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

awards for album of the year with From A Room, Vol. 1 and male vocalist of the year. But the news of the arrival of his twin boys with wife Morgane Stapleton stole the show. While accepting the award on his behalf, McEntire announced their birthdays were a little early; making him a quintuple winner of the night if you think about it.

Jon Pardi and Alan Jackson head to the “Chattahoochee.”



Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Dierks Bentley salute to womankind



Jason Merritt/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Blake Shelton’s emotional “I Lived It”



John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Kelsea Ballerini’s floating pink heart



Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert lights a fire.



Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Little Big Town takes us to space.



John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Toby Keith and Blake Shelton’s salute to the “Cowboy”



ason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Carrie Underwood’s raw emotion on “Cry Pretty”



Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson enliven “Does He Love You”

