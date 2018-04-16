ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Miranda Lambert

"I'm Here Because of the Women Who Stood Here Before Me"

Balancing three ACM Awards in her hands, Miranda Lambert came backstage after her wins on Sunday night (April 15) to talk about how proud she is to be one of the keepers of the flames. Her victories in the female vocalist and song of the year categories make her the most awarded artist in ACM history.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in. And then make myself better. I try to reinvent, and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer. And just a better person all around, I guess,” Lambert said.

“Standing here knowing that, it’s really a lot of pressure. But I know that it’s so important that I keep that attitude because it’s why I’m standing here right now. I’m here because of the women who have stood here before me. Really it is,” she said. “That’s why it was special to perform ‘Keeper of the Flame’ tonight for sure.”

Because this year’s entertainer of the year category was all males, Lambert opened up about that, but also shared that she really had no explanation for it.

“Carrie’s kicking ass, and I’m trying to kick ass as much as I can on the road,” she said. “So I don’t understand what’s going on with that, but I know that there’s gonna be a change, and I know that if we just keep plowing ahead it will get recognized and have its moment for sure.”

Lambert even admitted that Underwood’s performance of “Cry Pretty” — her first time back on a major stage since suffering a fall over the winter — was one of the highlights for her.

“I’ve been really worried, and interested in making sure she was OK. Seeing her stand up there and be so beautiful and be one of the greatest singers of all time in any genre of music — she can sing me under the table,” Lambert laughed. “I’m just proud of her, and I know how strong she is and how hard she’s worked to be here for a long time, and to be here carrying torches. What I love about her is no matter what, she always represents country music in the most classy, incredible way. I’ve never seen her waver or ever have a bad performance or hit a bad note.

“I’m thrilled to call her a friend.”