Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

What happens in Vegas allegedly stays in Vegas, but you know. Social media.

It gives us a glimpse into almost everything that went down during ACM Awards weekend; like when Miranda Lambert and some all-star backup singers had a dressing room performance of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Kelsea Ballerini actually got up early to do something actually healthy, Maren Morris got ugly at the Justin Timberlake show, Midland had a run-in with security, Chris Janson took his family out for some Vegas-style Cajun, Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell snuck in a little bromance time, and I think Chris Young hit the jackpot. But not all the posts were about Vegas. Carrie Underwood shared a gallery of pictures of Isaiah taking in some hockey, Tyler Hubbard was his daughter’s stylist for the day, Brad Paisley spent some time on ice, and Kacey Musgraves gave Amazon some business advice.

Gettin on it Cajun style in Vegas A post shared by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Apr 13, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

So that happened… #vegas A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Apr 14, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

I got this beautiful towel, catfish in the cooler, let’s do this. #GoPreds pic.twitter.com/Jpgu2idnSP — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 14, 2018

Hey @amazon – you guys should have a recycling program. I’m always left with an unmanageable surplus of cardboard boxes. Come get em!? Reuse em? — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 15, 2018