Chris Young Brings Music and Inspiration to Bash at the Beach

Over the course of the ACM Awards weekend in Las Vegas, a steady stream of country fans headed over to the Bash at the Beach for two nights (April 13-14) full of the music they love.

Some fans just relaxed in the sand at the Mandalay Bay beach, while others waded into the water to get a spot close to the stage that was set in the deep end of the zero-entry pool. Chris Janson, Granger Smith, Cam, Scotty McCreery and more were all there to kick off the annual event. And Chris Young not only headlined Saturday’s show, but he also took some time to get serious about the healing power of music.

Young had the honor of bestowing the very first Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Award on music therapist Judith Pinkerton.

He addressed the crowd of fans gathered by welcoming them to the night of country music and then turned his attention to Pinkerton. “Ladies and gentlemen, I am very proud to present the very first Aflac ACM Lifting Lives honor to Judith Pinkerton, for her work in music therapy,” Young said.

Pinkerton was recognized for her dedication to bringing the healing power of music to the patients at the Desert Hope Treatment Center and Solutions Recovery. Her therapy work there helps get the patients closer to healing after battles with alcohol and drug addictions. “I am so grateful for the Academy of Country Music and Aflac honoring the music therapy profession. I am humbled to be the first chosen to represent 8,000 music therapists across the country who serve pediatric cancer (patients), addiction treatment (patients) and every population and work setting imaginable,” Pinkerton said.