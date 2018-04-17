Kane Brown Is Once Again Country’s Top Album

</noscript> </div>

But there’s a new No. 1 song. Jordan Davis’ flirty “Singles You Up” finally arrives at the summit after a 43-week trek.

There are five new albums — Blackberry Smoke’s Find a Light, debuting at an impressive No. 3 and followed by the various artists collection, Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin (No. 4). Little Big Town did an impressive cover of “Rocket Man” on the ACM spectacular.

The other newbies are Johnny Cash: Forever Words (No. 9, a various artist set of Cash’s poems set to music), the soundtrack to the HBO documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher (No. 17) and David Lee Murphy’s No Zip Code (No. 35).

Returning to action are Icon 2: George Strait (back at No. 38) and Russell Dickerson’s Yours (No. 49).

And we spy four new songs — Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” (No. 20 and which she sang to rapturous applause on the ACMs), Midland’s “Burn Out” (No. 51), Craig Campbell’s “See You Cry (No. 54) and Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes” (No. 59). The No. 2 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour (last week’s No. 1) and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Parading in directly behind “Singles You Up” in the Top 5 songs array are Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be, “ Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” (last week’s No. 1) and Kane Brown’s “Heaven.”

Let the record show that Rexha/Florida Georgia Line, Aldean and Bryan all performed their Top 5 songs during the ACMs.

That’s it for now. Excuse me while I vacuum the red carpet.