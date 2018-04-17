ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Sugarland

</noscript> </div>

“The dynamic and the flow creatively is much the same, and that was such a pleasant surprise (after) really almost seven years of not having written together, and five years of not having worked together on the road. I do think we got way more efficient over the hiatus,” she said, adding that while the entire genre has gone through some changes, their new music will fit right in. “I think the definition of progressive in country music has changed over the past five years.

“We were always an act that was somewhat of a leader in the format and played in those margins, and enjoyed doing that just authentically based on who we are and where we’re from and the stuff that we love,” she said. “Since the last time we made a record, those margins have widened into a superhighway.

“So what we see tonight in this show is a wonderful indication of the freedoms in the format, and the truth that music speaks to all people when it’s good.”

By the way, Sugarland’s Premium Quality Tunes still exists, although it is priced like a collector’s item.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (April 21-22) at 9 a.m. ET, will have more on all the action from Las Vegas.