ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Sugarland

When Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush stopped backstage at the ACM Awards on Sunday (April 15) to talk about their comeback album Bigger, the first track they detailed was their collaboration with their longtime fan, Taylor Swift.
“When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes. And she still has the copy of it we signed for her,” Nettles said. “And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out and said, ‘Hey. I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentlemen, of people to whom she has said that.”
As for the rest of the duo’s upcoming album — due out June 8 — Nettles said that it came together well because she and Bush picked up where they left off.