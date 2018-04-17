Chris and Morgane Stapleton Share Twins’ Portrait

Boys Are Happy and Healthy at Home After Week-Long Stay in NICU

Chris and Morgane Stapleton have no plans to announce the names of their new twin boys. But the couple reports they are happy and healthy at home. Reba McEntire announced their arrival live during Sunday’s (April 15) ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

The babies made their social media debut in black and white while snuggled up on mom on Tuesday (April 17) afternoon.

“We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses and doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville,” Morgane wrote. “At more than a month early, we had a week-long stay in the NICU, and the incredible people there kept our boys healthy and happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all and what you did for our family.”

Stapleton was with his family on ACM Awards night. His three wins were in two categories, male vocalist and album of the year for From A Room: Volume 1.

Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn't have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone's support! https://t.co/Qt9tzx3DIA — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 17, 2018

