Country Musicians Look Back on Barbara Bush’s Life

As word of Barbara Bush’s passing on Tuesday (April 17) started to spread around the world, so did the messages, condolences and social media posts.
Bush, 92, was not only the wife of one POTUS but the mother of another POTUS. And like Brad Paisley said in his tweet shortly after she died, hers was a #ALifeWellLived. Right to the very end, while the former First Lady was reportedly sipping on a bourbon.
-
Brad Paisley
This nation owes this woman a huge debt for her wisdom, guidance, and love. Rest In peace my friend. What an incredible & inspiring life you lived Barbara Bush. Thank you for your friendship and so many memories. #alifewelllived pic.twitter.com/qlDiYKcttt
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 18, 2018
This nation owes this woman a huge debt for her wisdom, guidance, and love. Rest in peace, my friend. What an incredible & inspiring life you lived Barbara Bush. Thank you for your friendship and so many memories. #alifewelllived
-
Reba McEntire
Mrs. Barbara Bush was one-of-a-kind. I was so honored the day she called me “Dearie”. ❤️ I… https://t.co/Tz3IGcbyg2
— Reba (@reba) April 18, 2018
Mrs. Barbara Bush was one-of-a-kind. I was so honored the day she called me “Dearie.” I learned so much from her. Mainly to enjoy life, and spend more time with your family and friends. Mrs. Bush, I will miss you so much, my friend. Happy trails to you, till we meet again. Love, Reba
-
Clay Walker
We lost a piece of AMERICAN Royalty. Barbara Bush was a straight shooter and woman of faith. I will miss her sincere laugh and piercing stare…may God bring His blessed peace on the Bush family in this time…
— Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) April 18, 2018
We lost a piece of AMERICAN Royalty. Barbara Bush was a straight shooter and woman of faith. I will miss her sincere laugh and piercing stare…may God bring His blessed peace on the Bush family in this time…
-
Charlie Daniels
A classy lady died today.
Barbara Bush rest in peace.
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 17, 2018
A classy lady died today. Barbara Bush rest in peace.
-
Faith Hill
I had the opportunity to meet former First Lady Barbara Bush at a charity event in Houston a couple of years ago. From my heart, I can honestly say it was, and will remain, one of the greatest moments of my life. May we all take the time to read as much as we can to learn about her many contributions. To honor this extraordinary woman and in honor of the entire Bush family, I, along with my family, pledge to never forget that love, authenticity and truth DO matter and can change lives.
I had the opportunity to meet former First Lady Barbara Bush at a charity event in Houston a couple of years ago. From my heart, I can honestly say it was, and will remain, one of the greatest moments of my life. May we all take the time to read as much as we can to learn about her many contributions. To honor this extraordinary woman and in honor of the entire Bush family, I, along with my family, pledge to never forget that love, authenticity and truth DO matter and can change lives.
-
Travis Tritt
My deepest condolences to @GeorgeHWBush and the entire Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her strength, love of family and love for her country should serve as an inspiration to us all.
— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 17, 2018
My deepest condolences to @GeorgeHWBush and the entire Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her strength, love of family and love for her country should serve as an inspiration to us all.
-
Josh Turner
Sad to hear about the passing of Barbara Bush. She was always a classy lady and commanded the utmost respect. My prayers are with the entire Bush family
— Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) April 18, 2018
Sad to hear about the passing of Barbara Bush. She was always a classy lady and commanded the utmost respect. My prayers are with the entire Bush family.
-
Joe Bonsall from the Oak Ridge Boys:
Just couldn’t help it… #BarbaraBush …man she was special… pic.twitter.com/I3ylsfaJDg
— Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) April 18, 2018
Just couldn’t help it… #BarbaraBush …man she was special…