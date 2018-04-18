ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Brett Young

It’s cool to look back on what you’ve accomplished, but Brett Young is committed to looking ahead.
After winning the ACM Award for new male vocalist, Young came backstage on Sunday night (April 15) to talk about what he’s been up to since then 2016 release of his self-titled debut album. And more importantly, about the follow-up.
“It already felt like a win when they named me in the category,” Young said of his nomination and ultimate win. “This ride has been really interesting. I’ve been doing this for a lot of years, but from the time we signed our deal, I’ve been on cloud nine and living my dream. I feel so fortunate.”