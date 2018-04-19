ACM Awards: Backstage and Upfront with Old Dominion

The five guys that makeup Old Dominion have won awards before. But never like this.
After they picked up their ACM Award for vocal group of the year on Sunday (April 15), they came backstage to share how it felt to be able to sprint up to the show’s main stage.
“To stand there at the little microphone is a different thing,” explained the band’s frontman Matt Ramsey. The band has won before, but in a category that wasn’t televised.
“And then to see all our peers out there smiling, it means a lot,” he said. “It’s gonna take a little bit to sink in.”
Embedded from cache.vevo.com.