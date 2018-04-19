What Maren Morris Loves About Her Early Songs

I knew that Maren Morris had a backstory; that she’d started writing poems before she was even a teenager, and that those poems turned into songs once she got a guitar.
What I didn’t know is that Morris looks back fondly at those first attempts at writing. And while that appreciation for her early works didn’t happen overnight, it did happen. So that now, as a very well established singer and songwriter, Morris can see that foundation was just the beginning.
“I used to look back and think, ‘Oh my God. How did I write this down? How did I think this was good?’ But now I’m less critical, maybe because I’m less critical of myself in general,” Morris told me after her ACM Awards rehearsal.