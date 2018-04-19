Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Set for Lynyrd Skynyrd Homecoming

The ACM’s reigning entertainer of the year, Jason Aldean, and self-proclaimed American badass, Kid Rock, will join Lynyrd Skynyrd for a special homecoming show in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sept. 2.

Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase for the performance.

The Labor Day weekend concert is part of Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour and will take place at EverBank Field — the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

Lynyrd Skynyrd originated over 40 years ago in Jacksonville where original frontman, Ronnie Van Zant, was raised on several music genres including the hard country style of Merle Haggard and the sounds of the ‘60s British Invasion. He learned country blues from a neighbor and vowed to form a group that would be the American equivalent of the Rolling Stones.



</noscript> </div> The band’s first three albums from the ’70s yielded a series of iconic hits. From Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd came “Down South Jukin’,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday’s Gone” and “Free Bird,” which is arguably one of the most requested rock anthems in the history of modern recording. Here is a complete list of dates for Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour: May 4: West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 5: Tampa, Fla.

May 11: Dallas, Texas

May 12: Houston, Texas

May 18: Phoenix, Ariz.

May 19: Chula Vista, Calif.

May 25: Mountain View, Calif.

May 26: San Bernadino, Calif. June 22: Holmdel, N.J.

June 23: Wantagh, N.Y.

June 29: Raleigh, N.C.

June 30: Charlotte, N.C. July 6: Virginia Beach, Va.

July 7: Bristow, Va.

July 13: Darien, N.Y.

July 14: Hartford, Conn.

July 20: Mansfield, Mass.

July 21: Bethel, N.Y.

July 27: Cleveland, Ohio

July 28: Hershey, Pa. Aug. 3: Tinley Park, Ill.

Aug. 4: Noblesville, Ind.

Aug. 10: Detroit, Mich.+

Aug. 11: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 17: Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 18: St. Louis, Mo.

Aug. 24: Syracuse, N.Y.

Aug. 25: Burgettstown, Pa.

Aug. 31: Pelham, Ala. Sept. 1: Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 2: Jacksonville, Fla. CMT.com Staff Embedded from cache.vevo.com



