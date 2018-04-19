Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Set for Lynyrd Skynyrd Homecoming

The ACM’s reigning entertainer of the year, Jason Aldean, and self-proclaimed American badass, Kid Rock, will join Lynyrd Skynyrd for a special homecoming show in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sept. 2.
Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase for the performance.
The Labor Day weekend concert is part of Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour and will take place at EverBank Field — the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.
Lynyrd Skynyrd originated over 40 years ago in Jacksonville where original frontman, Ronnie Van Zant, was raised on several music genres including the hard country style of Merle Haggard and the sounds of the ‘60s British Invasion. He learned country blues from a neighbor and vowed to form a group that would be the American equivalent of the Rolling Stones.