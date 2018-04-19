Music

AmericanaFest 2018 Books Brandy Clark, Lee Ann Womack and More

Nashville Hosts Six-Day Festival Starting Sept. 11
by 8h ago

The Americana Music Association announced its initial lineup for Nashville’s 2018 AmericanaFest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference on Thursday (April 19).

Brandy Clark, Jaime Wyatt, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Lee Ann Womack are among first 74 acts confirmed to perform during the six-day event, which has more than 250 acts participating.

