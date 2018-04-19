Music AmericanaFest 2018 Books Brandy Clark, Lee Ann Womack and More Nashville Hosts Six-Day Festival Starting Sept. 11 by CMT.com Staff 8h ago The Americana Music Association announced its initial lineup for Nashville’s 2018 AmericanaFest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference on Thursday (April 19). Brandy Clark, Jaime Wyatt, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Lee Ann Womack are among first 74 acts confirmed to perform during the six-day event, which has more than 250 acts participating. Embedded from cache.vevo.com. </noscript> </div> Wristbands for access to the nightly showcases, held at top local hotspots including Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley and The Station Inn, start at $75 and are available through the organization’s website. The annual Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 12 at the Ryman Auditorium will serve as the festival’s official kickoff. At this time, only Conference Registrants may purchase Honors & Awards show tickets. Here is the first round of performers confirmed for 2018’s AmericanaFest: Alejandro Escovedo American Aquarium American Folk ANIMAL YEARS The Black Lillies Brandy Clark Caitlin Canty Carolina Story Catherine Britt Cedric Burnside Chance McCoy The Commonheart Courtney Hartman Dawn Landes Dead Horses Devon Gilfillian Dom Flemons Drivin N Cryin The Earls of Leicester Emily Scott Robinson Erin Rae Ghost of Paul Revere H.C. McEntire Hayley Thompson-King Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs Holly Macve Ida Mae Israel Nash Jade Jackson Jaime Wyatt Jamie McLean Band Jeffrey Foucault Jerry Douglas Jill Andrews Joe Purdy John Carter Cash John Craigie John Oates Josh Rennie-Hynes Katie Pruitt Kim Richey Lee Ann Womack & Friends Lindsay Lou Liz Brasher Lucky Lips Luke Winslow-King Lula Wiles Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear Mary Gauthier The McCrary Sisters McKenzie Lockhart Mountain Heart Nicholas Jamerson Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Phil Madeira Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos Ron Pope Ruston Kelly Sam Lewis Scott Mulvahill Shemekia Copeland Shook Twins The Small Glories Sons Of Bill Southern Avenue Sunny War Them Coulee Boys Tommy Emmanuel Vandoliers The War and Treaty Whiskey Wolves of the West William Crighton William Prince Worry Dolls CMT.com Staff