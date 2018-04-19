Music

Brothers Osborne’s Serendipitous 4/20 Moment

How Cosmic Country Stars Align on Port Saint Joe’s “Weed, Whiskey and Willie”
by 34m ago

Looking back, Brothers Osborne’s T.J. Osborne believes it was a risky move performing the duo’s new song “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” for the first time live on the Grand Ole Opry.

That night T.J. and his brother John Osborne thought it would be their final Opry performance due to the song’s take on self-medication.

“We thought if we get banned from the Opry, we’ll join the ranks of Hank Williams,” T.J. told CMT.com over the phone. “We weren’t sure whether some of the more conservative fans would be into or not.”

Embedded from cache.vevo.com.