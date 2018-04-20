PHOTOS: Shooting Pool with John Prine

Only a legend like John Prine could bring Chris Isaak, Shooter Jennings, Dan Auerbach and Nashville’s former mayor Megan Barry together for an evening of shooting pool.

On Wednesday (April 18), Prine, 71, and his label Oh Boy Records took over the city’s Melrose Billiard Parlor for a private party to celebrate the April 13 release of his latest album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

Neilson Hubbard

Founded in 1944, Melrose Billiard Parlor is one of the city’s longest running dive bars, offering pool, shuffleboard, ping pong, cheap booze and metal on Mondays.

It also happens to be one of Prine’s favorite hangs.

Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb, the 10-song collection was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with Prine’s longtime band and special guests Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. It’s his first album of new music in 13 years.

Release day had Prine headlining an acoustic performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall with Sturgill Simpson. His tour continues April 25 in Milwaukee, Wis.

