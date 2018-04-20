Carrie Underwood Isn’t Immune to Life’s Ugly Moments

She sings about it in her new song “Cry Pretty,” but now Carrie Underwood is also explaining what the emotions behind the song mean for her.

“As humans, we’re expected to have our crap together all the time. And being a mom and a wife and trying to navigate all that we do, every once in a while,” she says of the moment when the bubble has to burst, “and it might be unattractive and it might be a sad, ugly moment, but it has to happen. And it’s OK.”

The song was the one she debuted live on Sunday night (April 15) at the ACM Awards.

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Before the performance, Underwood said that all that was on her mind was the music. So no red carpet walk, and no backstage interviews. “We definitely wanted to keep everything music-focused, so I was just going through lyrics, like, ’Please sing all the words right.’ It’s always really nerve-wracking introducing new music, so I was super nervous, and I felt like I’d never been on a stage before,” she said.

After the performance, when she stayed onstage overcome with emotion, she admitted that that was a little out of character for her. “I get super weirded out by clapping. I know that sounds so weird, but when I’m performing, I’m in the song. And then as soon as the song is over, I’m Carrie again, and I just want to kind of get off the stage,” she said. “It was definitely overwhelming.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The performance was her first one back after falling late last year, when she broke her wrist and had 40 stitches in her face. She’d been taking her dogs outside for a potty break before bedtime, and she just tripped.

“There was one step. I didn’t let go of the leashes — priorities! — but I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up.”

The stitches in her face, she explained, were to heal the wounds around her mouth. “I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process, but I didn’t know what it was going to heal like. You just don’t know how things are going to heal or end up.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be done talking about it, because it was an event in my life, and I’m OK talking about it,” she said.

And as for her son Isaiah’s reaction? “Now he’s sweet. I was worried he would be scared of me. But now if I have make-up on, he says, ’Mommy, your boo boo’s all gone.'”