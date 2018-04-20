Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t Seek Validation Through Likes

As if we all needed another reason to absolutely adore Kelly Clarkson — now the singer and superstar mom is getting brutally honest about life lived through apps and social networks.

In People’s “Most Beautiful” issue, Clarkson just laid it all out there, her feelings on a world obsessed with posting online.

“I am one of those people that can’t stand social media, sorry world,” she bluntly told the mag.

“I feel like it’s vanity run amok, and I also feel like sometimes [with] kids our oldest daughter’s age, around 16, it’s like nothing is real unless it’s been validated on Instagram or liked. And I’m like, ‘What? That’s ridiculous.’”

It is if you think about it — but participating on social apps is such an integral part of our culture at this point that it’s almost impossible to see the dependency we’ve created on the approval of others.

That’s not to say Clarkson herself isn’t posting or sharing photos of her children and life online, she’s just not obsessing over it nor is she doing it for validation.

It’s all about what purpose social media serves for you — and hopefully, that’s as a place to share and support each other, not a place we as a culture come to find approval.

At least that’s a message she hopes her kids will remember as they grow up.

“I try and teach them I don’t need somebody to tell me that,” she said. “I think I’m awesome, I think I’m doing all right, and I love myself for me, and that’s a hard thing to teach this generation because of social media.”

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

She’s definitely on the right track with her youngest daughter, three-year-old River Rose, who is absolutely so “ballsy and awesome” that Clarkson is sure she’ll be a boss someday.

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” she said. “She does not heed advice very well.”

But she has the role models in place — including her mom and Wonder Woman, of course.

“I’m like, ‘Was that brave,’ or ‘Was that nice, was that kind?’” Clarkson told them of conversations she has with her daughter. “And she goes, I’m not Wonder Woman.’ I’m like, ‘You are Wonder Woman because Wonder Woman… and she’s like ‘I River. But I’m like Merida, I brave’.”

She is a very brave and sweet girl, indeed, and absolutely a future CEO.

