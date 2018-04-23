How a Change Did Jake Owen Some Good

</noscript> </div>

The “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” video’s star, Nashville actor Jake Etheridge described the video as not your standard country music video and he’s right. There are so many moving parts to this ten-minute, mini-movie — beautifully written dialogue between the two stars (and real-life couple) Etheridge and actor MacKenzie Porter (Netflix’s Travelers), long-form level cinematography, and of course, incredible acting, some of which did actually come from Owen himself, who truly is a natural on film.

It feels like a movie you don’t want to end, and a continuing story, perhaps because it feels a little like the story we’re all currently living. Aren’t we all just American, heartland kids trying to make a go at life and love, weathering our own storms and the certainty of change in our own lives?

Though the changing tides of Owen’s own career seem to be bringing about much excitement and even more prosperity on the horizon, new seasons also bring great reflections. Owen says as he looks around at his life, he can’t help but feel gratitude for the opportunity to still make music and for those out there who root for him.

“To still be making waves where people are caring and showing up to see what’s next is a major, major milestone every year, that you get to call yourself a singer or an artist, whatever it is we’re doing out here. I’m so thankful to be doing it, I’m thankful for all the people, not just fans, but everyone who has supported me through the years. For everyone who has said ‘We’re pulling for you.’ I’m thankful for that, but I’m also cognizant of that because I sense it. I sense that there are people out there pulling for me, and because they’re pulling for me, that makes me want to do that much more onstage for them. We’re all in this together.”

And he showed that love and gratitude to everyone at the CMA Ford Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for Thursday’s (April 19) screening. Owen closed the night with a brief set of his latest songs, including an acoustic version of “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Made For You” a rowdy barn-burner called “Down To The Honky Tonk” and a cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s “The Blues Man (the latter of which is worthy another blog in itself).”