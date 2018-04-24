CMT Artist Discovery Adds Four Rising Artists

Following very closely in the vein of Cole’s sentiment is Mississippi man Doleac, a former star college athlete whose baseball career ended abruptly with one swift injury. He’d already been dabbling in music, but decided to make it a priority in his life. Today boasts cuts with Kane Brown and Darius Rucker, but it’s his own release “Bigger Than Us” that has people talking. The song takes the listener down the sometimes rocky road to forever and emphasizes the importance of never forgetting what matters when the times get tough: love. Life is anything but a cakewalk, and relationships are hard work. Sometimes they even resemble a cage match, like the actual wrestling ring in the video. But there’s no one else you’d rather fight for than the “one,” right?

Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of joy; maybe even a little “Joyride.” Canadian-born Makayla Lynn is pure joy and sunshine with her distinctive, modern spin on a neo-traditional sound. With a silky smooth, rich voice reminiscent of a Kathy Mattea or a Trisha Yearwood, Lynn delivers feel-good cruising anthem for just cutting loose and feeling the wind in your hair. Her journey has been an impressive one in such a short amount of time, with multiple singles making waves on Canadian radio and more than one million video views earned on social media for the songstress. And though those accomplishments are amazing, she’s wise beyond her years to observe that life really is “all about the ride.” “Joyride” is featured on Lynn’s album On A Dare and a Prayer.

General advice says that before you get a tattoo, you should think long and hard about it because once you get that ink, it's with you forever. For Rose, that's exactly the point of his single "Sleeves." The Minnesota native, who's had cuts by everyone from Meatloaf to Keith Urban, grew up on a farm listening to his father and uncle's southern rock band, so music is in his blood and a way to share his incredible story. His extensive tattoos serve a similar purpose, as symbols of things he loves, monumental life moments, and even tributes to his late sister and grandfather. He truly does wear his heart on his "sleeves" and what beautiful reminders they are. Rose's new EP, produced with Kevin Kadish (Meghan Trainor) and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) is out soon.




