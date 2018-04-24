CMT Artist Discovery Adds Four Rising Artists

From a love worth fighting for to a love that never dies, even a love of the open road, these four artists are keeping love and joy at the center of their latest videos.
Julia Cole
It happens to every couple at some point — life starts to get in the way of love. But Julia Cole’s “Priority” is a pop-centric, sharp reminder that when the important things in life get out of order, you have to work hard to put them back in their proper place. Shot in the beauty of nature, this Houston native delivers a soulful plea to her other half to put their love and relationship first, before things get to a place beyond repair. Cole, who was also a star volleyball player, has opened for everyone from Kenny Chesney to Carrie Underwood to Kane Brown and is well on her way.
Adam Doleac
Following very closely in the vein of Cole’s sentiment is Mississippi man Doleac, a former star college athlete whose baseball career ended abruptly with one swift injury. He’d already been dabbling in music, but decided to make it a priority in his life. Today boasts cuts with Kane Brown and Darius Rucker, but it’s his own release “Bigger Than Us” that has people talking. The song takes the listener down the sometimes rocky road to forever and emphasizes the importance of never forgetting what matters when the times get tough: love. Life is anything but a cakewalk, and relationships are hard work. Sometimes they even resemble a cage match, like the actual wrestling ring in the video. But there’s no one else you’d rather fight for than the “one,” right?
Makayla Lynn
Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of joy; maybe even a little “Joyride.” Canadian-born Makayla Lynn is pure joy and sunshine with her distinctive, modern spin on a neo-traditional sound. With a silky smooth, rich voice reminiscent of a Kathy Mattea or a Trisha Yearwood, Lynn delivers feel-good cruising anthem for just cutting loose and feeling the wind in your hair. Her journey has been an impressive one in such a short amount of time, with multiple singles making waves on Canadian radio and more than one million video views earned on social media for the songstress. And though those accomplishments are amazing, she’s wise beyond her years to observe that life really is “all about the ride.” “Joyride” is featured on Lynn’s album On A Dare and a Prayer.
Jake Rose
General advice says that before you get a tattoo, you should think long and hard about it because once you get that ink, it’s with you forever. For Rose, that’s exactly the point of his single “Sleeves.” The Minnesota native, who’s had cuts by everyone from Meatloaf to Keith Urban, grew up on a farm listening to his father and uncle’s southern rock band, so music is in his blood and a way to share his incredible story. His extensive tattoos serve a similar purpose, as symbols of things he loves, monumental life moments, and even tributes to his late sister and grandfather. He truly does wear his heart on his “sleeves” and what beautiful reminders they are. Rose’s new EP, produced with Kevin Kadish (Meghan Trainor) and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) is out soon.