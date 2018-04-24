Keith Urban Delivers Graffiti U in His Own Words

It’s interesting to know what country fans will ask their favorite artists when left to their own devices.
There were plenty of those — fans, devices and fans using devices — at Houston Station Nashville on Monday (April 23) for an intimate Q&A and jam with Keith Urban to ring in the release week for his latest album, Graffiti U.
The event was part of a Spotify Fans First initiative and hosted just over 150 loyal Urban fans; giving them the rare opportunity to ask him whatever they wanted in the time they had together (much like his meet-and-greet sessions on previous tours). Primarily, it was a night of Urban live in his own words.
John Shearer/Getty Images for Spotify
Some wanted to know what songs on Graffiti U were his favorites (the ones between the beginning and the end), the inspiration behind the album’s title and whether any songs were inspired by his wife and Oscar winner, Nicole Kidman.
She was there, too, and at least once while he was talking about certain songs on the album, she shouted, “Play it!” Before he launched into “Parallel Line,” he invited her onstage to join his performance.