What If There Are No Song Ideas Left?

Rhett Akins

Every day, I think I’m out of ideas. When I’m driving to work, I think, “Please let the person I’m writing with today have an idea, because I am fresh out.” A lot of times, we will get ideas just from sitting in the session talking. Other times, ideas just come from life. I got the idea for Blake Shelton’s (Grammy-nominated) “Honey Bee” when I saw an article about Mike Huckabee. I misread his name. I thought it was Huckleberry, and then that morphed into honeysuckle, which morphed into honey bee. And when (my son) Thomas Rhett and I wrote “Life Changes,” that one was inspired by how crazy his life’s been since college. Because he was just a normal kid. He was in a little cover band, but he wasn’t serious about it. And then out of the blue he got a publishing deal, then Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice cuts. Then a record deal, then he gets married, then he adopts a baby, then he has a baby. Like, “Ain’t it funny how life changes?”