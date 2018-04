How His Trip Around the Sun Adds Up

The numbers are in, and Kenny Chesney’s latest stadium tour is adding up to be one of his biggest, heaviest, longest and loudest. And then some.

“All I want any time I get on a stage is to turn peoples’ bad days into something great, and take their great days and make them everything you could ever want. That’s what music does: change the moment, and that’s a big part of why I do what I do,” Chesney said in a press release. “Music is medicine, and it’s energy, and it’s fuel.



“To me, when music is really firing, it can help you do impossible things, lift you out of unthinkable problems and give you a reason to keep going. When people come together in the name of music, then let go, there’s no feeling like it. It’s not the only reason I do this, but it’s a good one.”

Here is a breakdown of the numbers behind Chesney’s new Trip Around the Sun Tour:

55,292: Fans who came to the first show in Tampa on April 21.

127: Minutes he played at that Tampa show.

360,000: Pounds the concert stage weighs.

48: The width of the video screen, measured in feet.

110: Decibels the sound system can create to reach the fans in the way back (“It’s nice to know it can create that kind of sonic intensity,” he adds. “For us, it was really about people being able to hear the words, because these songs are important to them — and they deserve that.”).

404: Number of lighting fixtures.

19: Buses to haul the band and crew in and out of shows.

28: Trucks to haul the equipment in and out of shows.

80,000: Square feet of flooring for covering the fields to make room for seating.

133: Stagehands who travel with the tour.

100: Local stagehands Chesney hires to help with the load in each morning.

175: Local stagehands who help with the loadout each night (“It’s a whole lot of people,” he says. “But they’re so good at what they do, I am amazed every single time we do this.”).

19: Number of stadiums Chesney will play this year.

156: Number of stadium shows Chesney will have headlined by the end of the Trip Around the Sun tour.

Chesney’s next stop is at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 28, and the tour will wrap on August 25 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.