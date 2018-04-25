Carly Pearce Shows Off 14-Year-Old Letter

God bless the parents out there who hang on to all your stuff even after you move out, and then send it to you when you’re ready for a trip down Memory Lane.

Carly Pearce’s parents did just that, and when they recently sent her an old letter she’d written to her future self, she shared it with all of her fans, friends and followers.

“Who knows what I will be doing when I open this letter? Hopefully, I will be on my way to becoming a famous recording artist in Nashville,” Pearce had written in 2004, in loopy, teenage-girl cursive. “Music means the world to me, and I know that one day, if I push myself, I will share my voice with the world.”

She was right. Because now, at twice the age she was when she wrote the letter, the 28-year-old is two hits deep into her debut album Every Little Thing.

When Pearce posted pictures of the 2004 letter, she says she did so because her recent birthday was a day to reflect.

“Y’all have made me feel SO loved today on my birthday. My sweet parents sent me this letter that I wrote to myself when I was 14 & wanted me to read it today. Birthdays are a time to celebrate, to reflect & to dream. Like all of us, I’ve had some years that were amazing and some that were so hard I wished at the time I could’ve skipped right over them. No matter the year, one thing has always stayed the same… my dream and LOVE of country music,” she said. “It sends chills to every part of my body reading these little words of a wide-eyed, innocent 14-year-old who had nothing but a dream. I wanted to share this with you all because lately, I feel like every day is my birthday. I am truly that happy. That kind of happy right before you make the wish and blow the candles out. THIS has ALWAYS been that wish for me. Thank you for making it come true.

“Hi, 28. I am excited to see what you have in store.”



