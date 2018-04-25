Music

Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town Is the Week’s Overall Bestseller

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” Is Country’s Most Played Song
A laurel and hearty toast (apologies to Blazing Saddles) to Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, which debuts this week at the top of both Billboard’s country albums chart and The Billboard 200 all-genres rankings. That amounts to a heap of golden fleece.

