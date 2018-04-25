Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town Is the Week’s Overall Bestseller

</noscript> </div>

Thumbs thrust skyward, too, in tribute to Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, whose “Meant to Be” rolls in at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay list. It made the journey after a relatively quick 22-week climb.

The only other new album to report is John Prine’s The Tree of Forgiveness. It blooms at No. 2.

Eight albums return to battle. They are Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings (back at No. 20), Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 32), Darius Rucker’s When Was the Last Time (No. 34) and Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break (No. 35).

Also, George Strait’s 50 Number Ones (No. 37), Elvis Presley’s Elvis: 30 #1 Hits (No. 44), Toby Keith’s Greatest Hits 2 (No. 46) and Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 47).

We see two new songs — Sugarland’s “Babe,” featuring Taylor Swift (No. 27) and Chris Stapleton’s “Millionaire” (No. 53). Re-entering is Rodney Atkins’ “Caught Up in the Country,” featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers (No. 59).

The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order are, the eponymous Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes and Stapleton’s Traveller.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way,” Brown’s “Heaven” and Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good.”

Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up,” last week’s No. 1 song, has dropped to No. 6.

