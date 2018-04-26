PHOTOS: Nashville Closes Farewell Tour in UK and Ireland

Fans all over the world can’t get enough Nashville.

For the last two years, select members of the cast have traveled worldwide to perform the music of the show, as well as their own original material, live for fans everywhere on the Nashville in Concert tour. Stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Chris Carmack, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio just wrapped up their third and final international tour for fans of the beloved show across the pond, and it was an emotional experience for everyone involved.

Audiences in Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast and London all welcomed the stars with open arms for the shows. The Glasgow stop drew nearly 10,000 fans and the closing London show at the O2 Arena attracted over 11,000 people.

Perhaps the most emotional stop of the tour was Manchester. The cast returned to the city to play Manchester Arena for the first time after last visiting shortly after the horrific terrorist attack that rocked the world back in 2017.

Now that the show is coming to an end this season, we can’t wait to see what this amazing cast of talent has up next. We certainly hope it will involve more original music from everyone.

Get ready: Nashville returns June 7 to conclude its final season.

Enjoy scenes from the overseas tour:

