Brantley Gilbert Gears Up for Nashville Symphony Concert

Special Performance Gets Charity Element to Support Waffle House Shooting Survivors
It was in 1989 when Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Iggy Pop and AC/DC all lost in the Recording Academy’s inaugural Grammy category for best hard rock/metal performance vocal.

The album that won that year was Jethro Tull’s Crest of a Knave — a hard rock album that had a flute on it.

Brantley Gilbert will not be playing one of those when he and his band headline a special concert at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on May 4 with 35 players from the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.

Nor will he be wearing a tuxedo. Instead, he’s sticking with his favorite concert uniform: a black t-shirt with jeans.

Embedded from cache.vevo.com.