The Shows Goes On for Steve Moakler

Moakler and Band Are OK After Car Accident on 2018 Born Ready Tour

Steve Moakler and his band are safe and OK after getting involved in a car accident with Moakler behind the wheel. Their vehicle wrecked on Thursday (April 26) while en route to a show in Asheville, N.C. on his 2018 Born Ready Tour.

“We got into a really scary accident a couple hours ago while I was behind the wheel,” he said online. “With the exception of a few minor bruises, cuts, and burns, everyone is miraculously okay. Thanking God and his angels for protecting us and everyone else on the road. I’m SO happy to be alive.”

Friday’s (April 27) concert in Myrtle Beach, S.C. has been canceled. All other shows, including Thursday’s (April 26) in Asheville, will go on as scheduled.

Moakler’s Born Ready album lands June 15.