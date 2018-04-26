Nashville Selling Nearly 2,000 Costumes

Nashies, if you’ve ever wanted to raid the closets of Rayna Jaymes, Juliette Barnes and Deacon Claybourne, better act fast.

The luxury consignment website The Real Real is selling 1,770 clothing items and accessories from CMT’s Nashville. And the hoard includes 77 pieces of jewelry, much of which has already been sold.

“We’ve done 168 episodes, so the volume of clothing we had was pretty amazing,” Nashville’s costume designer Susie DeSanto tells InStyle. “We had a warehouse full of thousands and thousands of pieces — including some big-ticket, high-end items — and with the show coming to an end, we had to find each one a new home. This was definitely a way for us to give back to the fan base who loves the show, plus everything is quite a bit more affordable now.

“There are tons of Connie [Britton]’s leather jackets and pants,” she adds. “Then there’s a Zuhair Murad dress that Hayden [Panetierre] wore last season, which I tracked all over the world to get it to Nashville in her size.”

A few items not for sale include 250 costumes that were held for a possible Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit.

“The cast was really attached to their characters’ clothes,” DeSanto said, “so, of course, we let them go through and pick out what they wanted to keep before we started selling everything to the rest of the world.”

Happy shopping, y’all! The show’s final episodes return on June 7.