Brothers Osborne Sticks Up for the Underdogs

Spend five minutes with Brothers Osborne’s John and T.J. Osborne, and it’s obvious there isn’t an ounce of pretention between these brothers.
Nor is there fear of speaking the truth, especially when it comes to standing up for what they think is right.
“I think we all come from a place where you’re just honest,” the duo’s John Osborne told CMT.com in a recent chat.
Modern-day outlaws in their own right, the Maryland natives are about as real as it gets, and they have never shied away from championing the underdog in all walks of life. It’s how they were raised and who they are.
“We all came from, I wouldn’t say we were poor by any means,” John said, “but we all came from a very humble background. So we always stick up for the little guy. When it comes down to it, we speak up for the people who don’t have a voice. We’re not afraid to do it either.”