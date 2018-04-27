Brothers Osborne Sticks Up for the Underdogs

Spend five minutes with Brothers Osborne’s John and T.J. Osborne, and it’s obvious there isn’t an ounce of pretention between these brothers.

Nor is there fear of speaking the truth, especially when it comes to standing up for what they think is right.

“I think we all come from a place where you’re just honest,” the duo’s John Osborne told CMT.com in a recent chat.

Modern-day outlaws in their own right, the Maryland natives are about as real as it gets, and they have never shied away from championing the underdog in all walks of life. It’s how they were raised and who they are.

“We all came from, I wouldn’t say we were poor by any means,” John said, “but we all came from a very humble background. So we always stick up for the little guy. When it comes down to it, we speak up for the people who don’t have a voice. We’re not afraid to do it either.”



Throughout their rise to prominence in country music, the two have remained steadfast in their commitment to giving a spotlight to the people, causes and issues facing our society that have remained in the shadows, namely in country music. From featuring racially diverse couples and a same-sex couple in one music video to taking on a whole crew of American presidents (both Republican and Democrat) in another, to just a simple tweet about the state of the world, they're continuously looking out for the little guy, and truly everyone else, in the process. "At the end of the day, we all have each other's backs," John said. "That all goes back to authenticity. You've got to be in it for the right reasons. And you want to make music because it's something you want to do, and you have to do, and at the end of the day you want to help the world somehow. And yeah, we're all very vocal and honest people, and we want to stick up for the people who are bullied, or don't have a voice in this crazy world that we live in."




