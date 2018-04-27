Music

How Abby Anderson’s Impatience Paid Off

Debut Single "Make Him Wait" Out Now
by 16m ago

The irony of Abby Anderson’s debut single “Make Him Wait” is that she wasn’t willing to wait.

She was so eager to move to Nashville and get started on her singer-songwriter career that she finished high school early and moved to Music City at just 17. Now, roughly three years later, Anderson already has a debut single about to go to country radio. It’s half old-school country piano ballad, and half how-to guide for dating. The takeaway of Anderson’s song is less about Mr. Right Now and more about Mr. Right: a boy’s gonna run, but a real man’s gonna stay.

Embedded from cache.vevo.com.